Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.97 million. Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.40 EPS.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 61,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $777.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 8,973 shares of company stock valued at $403,370 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

