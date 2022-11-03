Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

