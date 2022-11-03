Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.
Fortinet Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89.
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
