Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,665,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,344,000 after buying an additional 300,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,276,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 411.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 308,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.