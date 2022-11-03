Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.15 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,665,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Fortinet

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $393,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 67.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

