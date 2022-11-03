Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of FOX worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in FOX by 12.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FOXA stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

