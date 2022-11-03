Francis Xavier Mccahill III Acquires 3,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,637.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $301,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Insurance Company Profile

UVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

