Frax Share 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.15 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $6.45 or 0.00032020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $104.60 million and $7.15 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.14 or 0.31154593 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012168 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.