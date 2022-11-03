Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to €22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.51.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 4,239,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,626. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,666,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

