Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FDP stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,276. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

