Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Down 7.0 %

FRSH opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $47.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. The company had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,692.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares worth $444,006. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $51,705,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $34,883,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freshworks by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 744,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.