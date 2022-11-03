Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshworks’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 439,708 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,310,282.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares worth $444,006. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 58.0% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 378,052 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

