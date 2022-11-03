Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 9.6%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.56. Approximately 212,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 154,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$923.04 million and a PE ratio of 1.01.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy ( TSE:FEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$479.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.