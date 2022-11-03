Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 9.6%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.56. Approximately 212,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 154,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Frontera Energy Trading Down 9.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$923.04 million and a PE ratio of 1.01.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
