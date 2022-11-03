Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.62% and a negative net margin of 720.25%. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $226.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.95. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.