FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE:APS opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$71.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.