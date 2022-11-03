G999 Trading Down 3.9% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15,528.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00090782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001880 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00027176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007029 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000177 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

