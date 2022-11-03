G999 Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $10,695.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00088863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00066367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006866 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000175 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

