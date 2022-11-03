Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman Purchases 10,000 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) Director Kevin D. Freeman acquired 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

