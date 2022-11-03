Galxe (GAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.21 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Galxe token can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00011921 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Galxe has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $85.21 million and approximately $49.21 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

