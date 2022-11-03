Galxe Market Cap Tops $85.37 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00011990 BTC on exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $85.37 million and approximately $97.89 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galxe has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.76 or 0.31141360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.