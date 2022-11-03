Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $327.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $327.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $318.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.67. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $341.64.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,455 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gartner by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Gartner by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $13,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

