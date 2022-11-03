Gas (GAS) Price Tops $2.36

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00011644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $23.88 million and $7.11 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,304.70 or 0.31081452 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012139 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
