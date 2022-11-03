GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

GEAGF has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

