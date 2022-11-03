Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.39. 2,876,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $463.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Generac by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 10.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 233.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 93,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

