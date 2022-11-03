Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Cowen

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.25.

Generac Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of GNRC traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 131,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,395. Generac has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $480.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.53. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

