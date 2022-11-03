General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 141,076 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 141,076 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $98,218,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after buying an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after buying an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 691,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,198,646. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.