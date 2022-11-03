General American Investors Co. Inc. Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 324,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of BBWI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.88. 128,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

