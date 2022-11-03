General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

