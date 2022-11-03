General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 42.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in General Electric by 11.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

General Electric stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,334. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

