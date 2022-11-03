General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Raised by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

General Electric stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 233,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,334. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

