General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 2.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in General Mills by 22.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in General Mills by 1,798.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in General Mills by 54.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

