GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Down 2.4% This Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $349.10 million and approximately $520,962.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

