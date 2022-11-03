Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.3 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.19. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.