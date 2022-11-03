Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

