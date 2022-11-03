Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $403.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $501.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

