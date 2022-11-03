Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 686,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 108,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VB opened at $182.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.68.

