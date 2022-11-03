Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 457 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,707,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

