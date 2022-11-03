Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLV opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

