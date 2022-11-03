Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,296.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 50.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

HLT stock opened at $129.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.