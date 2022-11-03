Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $312,000 in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.
iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
IAT stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75.
