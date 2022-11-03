Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after purchasing an additional 320,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Shares of EW opened at $70.31 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.