Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 70.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

MSI stock opened at $239.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average is $227.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.