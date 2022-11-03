Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

