Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-$26.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.25 billion.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $859,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,096,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.