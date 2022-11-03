Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Invests $12.10 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,097,000. Curtiss-Wright accounts for about 1.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Shares of CW stock traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $162.14. 1,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $169.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.66.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.