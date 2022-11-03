Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for about 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of Lindsay worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 117.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.46. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.75. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $171.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

