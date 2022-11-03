Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for 3.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 11.36% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. 325 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.0% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,032,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 206,286 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 369,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $466,284.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $346,230.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,787.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,526 shares of company stock worth $864,962. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MPAA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,213. The company has a market capitalization of $357.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

