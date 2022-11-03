Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,600 shares during the period. Primo Water accounts for 2.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 15,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

