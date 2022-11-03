Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.27. 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Industrials ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) by 8,849.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381,777 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 310.53% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X China Industrials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

