Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 3,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.
Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.