Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 3,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

